John Kanell's Monster Cake Pops
"They have a rich, fudgy chocolate interior with a perfectly sweet buttercream shell," says the founder of Preppy Kitchen. "They’re a great project to do with little ones, and everyone can put their own spin on the decorations."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
"These cake pops are great for home cooks who want something really festive that won't be frustrating or take all day," says founder of Preppy Kitchen John Kanell. "You can even use store-bought cake to make the centers and just focus on the decorating."
Kanell's piece of advice? Don't stress! "The monsters don't have to be perfect spheres. Have fun with the project and don't worry about things looking perfect."
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 2 cups (16 oz.) unsalted butter, softened, divided, plus more for greasing
- 1 (15.25-oz.) box chocolate fudge cake mix
- 3 large eggs
- 1 ¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons whole milk, divided
- 1 ¾ lbs.s powdered sugar (6 cups)
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoons orange candy sprinkles
- 24 oz.s colorful candy coating or chocolate candy coating
- 32 lollipop sticks
- 1 block floral foam
- Food coloring, candy eyes, red fruit leather and sour candy straws, for decoration
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Butter a 13x9-inch baking pan.
- Step 2Microwave ½ cup of the butter in a microwaveable bowl, on high, until melted, 45 seconds. Place melted butter, cake mix, eggs and 1¼ cups of the milk in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together until ingredients are well combined and smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour into prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
- Step 3Beat remaining 1½ cups butter in a large mixing bowl or bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment; beat on low speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Gradually beat in powdered sugar on low speed until combined, about 3 minutes. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the milk; increase speed to medium low. Beat for 1 minute.
- Step 4Transfer all but 1 cup frosting to a separate bowl. Add cocoa and remaining 1 tablespoon milk to 1 cup frosting; beat until well combined, about 1 minute. Crumble cooled cake into chocolate frosting. Beat on low speed until mixture resembles cookie dough, 1 minute; fold in sprinkles with a spatula. Use a small cookie scoop to scoop and roll cake mixture into 1-inch balls. Place on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet; freeze until firm, about 20 minutes.
- Step 5Melt candy coating according to package directions. Working in batches of 8 (keep remaining cake balls in the freezer until ready to use), dip the tip of lollipop sticks in melted candy and insert halfway into cake balls. Dip cake balls, one at a time, into melted candy to coat, tapping on sides of bowl to remove excess. Insert end of stick into a block of floral foam. Let stand until set, about 15 minutes.
- Step 6Tint remaining frosting as desired with food coloring; place in piping bags fitted with grass piping tips. Pipe onto cake balls to create fur.
- Step 7Decorate with fruit leather to make mouths and melted candy to paint fangs. Attach mouths and candy eyes; add other decorations as desired.