John Currence's Roasted Potato Salad with Bacon & Blue Cheese
"It combines my favorite ingredients in a loaded baked potato and the crispy texture of a roasted new potato skin," says the James Beard Award-winning chef and author of the new Tailgreat cookbook.
2 lbs. red new potatoes
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
2 tsp. black pepper, divided
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1 1/2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
1 tsp. granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. coarse-grained Dijon mustard
1 cup chopped celery (2 stalks)
3 oz. (3/4 cup) blue cheese, crumbled
2 large hard-cooked eggs, chopped
1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions (from1 bunch)
1/2 cup crumbled crispy cooked bacon (about 2 bacon slices)
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.
2. Toss together potatoes, olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to baking sheet, and spread in a single layer. Bake until tender, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven; let col 20 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, stir together mayonnaise; sour cream, vinegar, sugar, mustard and remaining 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
4. Combine celery, blue cheese, eggs, scallions and bacon in a large bowl.
5. Cut potatoes in quarters. Transfer to bowl with egg mixture. Add dressing, and stir gently to combine. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 1 week.
Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes