"It combines my favorite ingredients in a loaded baked potato and the crispy texture of a roasted new potato skin," says the James Beard Award-winning chef and author of the new Tailgreat cookbook.

John Currence's Roasted Potato Salad with Bacon & Blue Cheese

2 lbs. red new potatoes

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 tsp. black pepper, divided

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1 1/2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. coarse-grained Dijon mustard

1 cup chopped celery (2 stalks)

3 oz. (3/4 cup) blue cheese, crumbled

2 large hard-cooked eggs, chopped

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions (from1 bunch)

1/2 cup crumbled crispy cooked bacon (about 2 bacon slices)

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.

2. Toss together potatoes, olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to baking sheet, and spread in a single layer. Bake until tender, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven; let col 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, stir together mayonnaise; sour cream, vinegar, sugar, mustard and remaining 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

4. Combine celery, blue cheese, eggs, scallions and bacon in a large bowl.

5. Cut potatoes in quarters. Transfer to bowl with egg mixture. Add dressing, and stir gently to combine. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 1 week.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes