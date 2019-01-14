Man Holding Joey's Burgers Dubbed the New Fiji Water Girl at Critics' Choice Awards

Another award show, another viral moment!

As Critics’ Choice Awards host Taye Diggs announced Mission Impossible — Fallout as the winner for best action movie during the broadcast Sunday, a man holding a tray of Joey’s Burgers could be seen smiling sneakily in the background.

As Diggs, 48, continued, the man, who has not been identified, crept closer and closer to the camera, maintaining his grin.

“What’s up with the Joey’s Burgers guy in the background?” one Twitter user wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

“Joey’s Burgers guy is the true hero of the Critics Choice Awards,” another viewer tweeted.

“That man from Joey’s burgers really living his best life tonight… so proud of him,” a different fan tweeted.

“THE JOEY’S BURGERS DUDE IS SUCH A MOOD,” another viewer expressed.

Some compared his antics to Fiji Water Girl Kelleth Cuthbert‘s photobombs on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet Jan. 6.

“Move aside Fiji Girl — Joey’s Burgers is here and it seems like they’re not playing,” one viewer tweeted.

The Fiji Water Girls returned to the spotlight at the Critics Choice Awards, but without Cuthbert.

“The #CriticsChoice have their own version of the Fiji Water girl, the Joey’s Burger guy,” one tweet read.

“We’ve got a new Fiji Water Girl… say hello to Joey’s Burgers Guy #CriticsChoice,” another viewer wrote.

The 24th Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, are airing live on the CW.