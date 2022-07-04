Joey Chestnut Eats 63 Hot Dogs as He Wins His 15th Nathan's July 4 Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes, marking his 15th win at the annual Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut won first place eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Joey Chestnut just proved his competitive eating skills once again.

The 38-year-old snagged his 15th win at the 4th of July Nathan's Famous Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York.

On Monday, Chestnut managed to eat a total of 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Though the feat is certainly impressive, it was not a personal best for Chestnut as last year, he ate a record 76 hot dogs in the contest.

"It's beautiful to be back here," Chestnut told ESPN after the contest changed locations in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite having to wear a surgical boot due to a leg injury, Chesnut said he couldn't be slowed down during the contest. "It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it," he said.

Chestnut's runner-up, Geoffrey Esper, put down a total of 47.5 hot dogs on Monday.

In the women's division, top-ranked competitor Miki Sudo returned after missing the 2021 event due to her pregnancy. (Michelle Lesco ended up winning the 2021 title after eating 30 ¾ hot dogs in 10 minutes.)

This time around, Sudo earned the title after eating 40 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Geoffrey Esper won second place eating 43 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States on July 4, 2022.

Ahead of last year's competition, Chestnut told ESPN he had been "looking forward to [it] all year," having missed spectators in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and competing indoors.

Two years ago, the competition was held indoors rather than outdoors in a new setup due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

The event still took place in Coney Island, but "in a private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place," according to Major League Eating (MLE), which officially sanctions Nathan's contest. The venue featured a 30-foot-long table with only five competitors compared to the typical 15.

Following his 2021 victory, Chesnut told ESPN that "it just felt good" to be in front of a crowd again and have them rooting for him. "Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good," he added.