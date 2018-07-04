Joey Chestnut Wins the 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest After Downing 74 Franks and Buns

Some purchase 74 hot dogs to feed the whole family at their Fourth of July picnic, but Joey Chestnut? Well he downs 74 dogs in just 10 minutes.

The frequent champion proved victorious once again at the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, on Wednesday, winning for the 11th time and earning $10,000.

At first, Chestnut’s total was announced as only 64 — meaning that he fell behind his prior record of 72 dogs and buns.

It was quickly revealed, however, the Chestnut — who defeated 20 other competitors — actually ate 74, setting a new world record.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Chestnut also downed nearly 30 more hot dogs than the second place winner, Carmen Cincotti, who only gobbled up 45 of the franks and buns.

Chestnut, 34, told Mercury News ahead of the competition that despite his previous 10 wins, “I still get nervous.”

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

He added, “I look forward to this contest more than any other.”

In the women’s competition, Miki Sudo was victorious, downing 37 hot dogs and buns, and winning for the fifth time. The second place winner, Michelle Lesco, only managed 28.

Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Though she didn’t beat her previous year’s record of 41, Sudo said, “I just left room for improvement next year,” according to NBC Bay Area. She walks away with the coveted Nathan’s belt, and $10,000.