WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

We may never know who is truly to blame for that viral rogue coffee cup in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, but star Sophie Turner has her own theory!

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO show, was questioned about who she thought was responsible for the modern-day cup, which appeared on a table in front of Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen in episode four of season 8.

During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon said that he had a video question for Turner from a fan — who turned out to be her new husband, Joe Jonas!

“Oh my god, hi Sophie Turner, I’m Joe Jonas. I’m a huge fan!” Jonas, 29, said in the video. “I honestly have a crush on you but I’ve got a big question for you. I watch a lot of Game of Thrones and I was wondering — you’re definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?”

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fallon then showed Turner, 23, a photo that had been circulating on social media in the week following the latest Game of Thrones episode.

In the photo, Turner poses with her costar Bella Ramsey, holding a coffee cup that looks identical to the one mistakenly included in episode four.

“You know what’s funny is that I saw a picture of you holding a coffee cup!!” Fallon yelled. “‘Twas you!”

Image zoom NBC

Turner then defended herself, explaining why the picture actually didn’t prove that the cup-gate was her fault. (Beware — her answer contains spoilers for season 8!)

“This is a spoiler for a couple of episodes ago,” she began. “This girl dies!”

“[The coffee cup scene] is a scene from the episode after she dies, so why am I holding this coffee cup. That’s in a different scene! And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” Turner explained, before sharing her theory about who was responsible for the cup.

“So I’m just gonna go with — I mean, look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit!” Turner exclaimed.

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Turner also revealed what her Game of Thrones group text had to say after the episode aired.

“There was just one text and it was from Nikolaj [Coster-Waldau], who plays Jaime Lannister, and he just wrote, ‘Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?'”

It seems that Clarke, 32, is also jokingly blaming herself for the misplaced cup.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself posing alongside Peter Dinklage and former Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa, taking faux responsibility for the now-infamous disposable coffee cup.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” Clarke wrote. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa…. @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue.”

Clarke, with a cup in hand, added the hashtags to her photo “#forthethrone” and “#forthecaffeine.”

On Tuesday, HBO announced that the cup had been digitally removed from the episode on HBO GO and future reruns.

While many fans jumped to the conclusion that the cup in question was from Starbucks, it’s more likely the cup of tea was courtesy of the production’s craft services.

The network also responded to the snafu on Monday by clarifying Daenerys’ drink of choice.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”