The owners of Fausto Restaurant in Brooklyn serve up a popular dish from their menu.

Joe Campanale & Erin Shambura’s Fusilli with Tomatoes & Crispy Basil

¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

15 basil leaves, divided

1 cup finely chopped white onion (from 2 small onions)

⅛ tsp. crushed red pepper

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 (15-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

½ tsp. granulated sugar

8 oz. fusilli pasta

2 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated or shaved (about ½ cup)

1. Heat ¼ cup of the olive oil in a medium saucepan over low. Add garlic and 10 of the basil leaves; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add onion, crushed red pepper and 1 teaspoon of the salt, and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and sugar; increase heat to medium high, and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until thickened, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt.

2. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente; drain.

3. While pasta is cooking, heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small skillet over medium. When oil shimmers, add remaining 5 basil leaves. Cook 30 seconds; flip leaves, and cook until basil has darkened but is not burned, about 30 seconds. Place leaves on paper towels.

4. Add cooked pasta to sauce, and toss well to coat. Divide pasta between 2 bowls, and sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese and crispy basil leaves.

Serves: 2

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes