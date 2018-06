The Parlor: Dairy Queen, Steubenville, Ohio

The Order: Chocolate dipped cone

The Scoop: The soft serve aficionado campaigned his way through the Buckeye State in May 2012, but not before buying a round of cones and milk shakes at Dairy Queen for fellow ice cream lovers. “How about some ice cream?” he asked the crowd before picking up the tab. Talk about being in the right place at the right time.