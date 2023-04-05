Jocelyn Delk Adams's Bananas Foster Tarte Tatin Is a 'Low-Key Showstopper' for Easter

"I was itching to put my own spin on the classic Bananas Foster," says Louisiana native Jocelyn Kelk Adams. "I landed on a tarte tatin to introduce a fresh twist and some delightful texture to the original dessert. Plus, since New Orleans cuisine has such a French influence, it felt like the perfect nod to this incredible culinary city."

The Grandbaby Cakes food blogger includes this "low-key showstopper" in her new cookbook, Everyday Grand.

"It has a luscious, spiced brown-sugar-rum sauce that's equal parts syrupy and decadent and let's not forget the flaky, buttery crust that delivers the perfect crunch with every bite," she says. "When you top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, each mouthful is an otherworldly experience."

Jocelyn Delk Adams' Bananas Foster Tarte Tatin

1 (14-oz.) pkg. frozen all-butter puff pastry sheet, thawed

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup packed light brown sugar

⅛ tsp. kosher salt

⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

3 large (about 1¼ lbs. total) firm, ripe bananas, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) dark rum

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Cut puff pastry into a 10-inch round. Transfer pastry round to prepared baking sheet. Make a few ½-inch-long slits in pastry with a small knife, or use a fork to poke it in a few places. Chill in refrigerator until ready to use.

3. Melt butter in an ovenproof, 10-inch stainless steel skillet over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Cook over medium heat, whisking often, until sugar dissolves and butter mixture is mostly smooth and combined, about 2 minutes. Working quickly, arrange bananas in a single layer in brown sugar mixture; break bananas in pieces, if necessary. Carefully add rum; cook about 15 to 30 seconds to let some of the alcohol cook out. Remove from heat.

4. Place pastry round over bananas, tucking it into skillet around edge of mixture. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is golden and puffed, about 25 minutes.

5. Transfer skillet to a wire rack; let cool 5 minutes. Loosen edges of pastry and bananas from skillet using a butter knife or small offset spatula. Place a plate wider than skillet on top; carefully invert skillet and plate together so tarte ends up on plate. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Serves: 6 to 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes