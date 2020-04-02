Joanna Gaines Will Host a Special on Food Network This Sunday—With Footage Filmed by Her Kids!

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram

She’s back!

Joanna Gaines will hit the small screen again for a one-hour television event on Food Network this Sunday, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former Fixer Upper star has been cooking up a storm in her Waco kitchen and making the most of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using recipes from her upcoming cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 2. She’s posted cooking videos (filmed by her kids!) on social media, and many will be used for the new special.

“Well, this is going to be fun! The ‘cooking show’ videos that the kids filmed will be airing in a one-hour special on @foodnetwork this Sunday at 12p/11a CT!” the mom of five announced on Instagram.

She will be whipping up her family favorite recipes, including zucchini bread, chili, chocolate chip cookies, and spinach tortellini soup, among others.

Best of all, Food Network viewers will get a sneak peek of her new cooking show airing on the upcoming Magnolia network. In a clip Joanna posted on Instagram, she can be seen making a Dutch oven lasagna, garlic knots, and French silk pie in a gorgeously decorated kitchen.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines’ Second Cookbook Is Almost Here! Get a First Look at the Cover

In case you missed it, Joanna and her husband Chip are launching a television network in October 2020. It’s set to replace Discovery’s DIY Network in more than 52 million U.S. homes, and Joanna is planning on hosting her own cooking show (with special guest appearances!) on the network.

The home improvement power couple revealed the news about her cooking series in November on a special taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, after the host recommended Joanna work on a show for the network.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Announces She’s Working on a Second Cookbook with Adorable Photos on Set with Crew

“You’re talking to the executives of the Magnolia network, and when Jimmy Fallon says Jo should do a cooking show, I vote that Jo does a cooking show,” Chip joked before confirming right after that they’re already in the midst of developing one.

“It’s a lot of work, but we’re knee-deep in it right now, and I think what we love is just the idea of just finding amazing stories, people who are passionate about what they do, whether it’s cooking, design, business,” Joanna said of the Magnolia network. “We’re excited. This is a lot of fun and a lot of work.”

WATCH: Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal New Show on Forthcoming TV Network: It’s About ‘Chasing Big Dreams’

Gaines’ second cookbook will go on sale on April 7. It’s inspired by her family’s home and their own sacred dishes, as well as favorite foods from the couple’s restaurants Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co, and new coffee shop, Magnolia Press. She hopes readers at home will make the meals their own by playing with the spices and tweaking the flavors.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table,” she told PEOPLE back in November 2019. “It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen, worth it, every time.”

Watch Joanna on her one-hour Food Network special on Sunday, April 5 at 12 p.m. EST.