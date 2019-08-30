Joanna Gaines (and Little Crew!) Give an Update on Magnolia Press Coffee Shop Opening This Fall

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ new coffee shop, Magnolia Press, is really heating up!

Following the announcement that the Fixer Upper couple was planning to open a coffee shop in Waco, TX, Joanna is back with an update on the building’s progress.

In a behind-the-scenes video released Thursday, Joanna, 41, and her youngest son Crew, 1, give a sneak peek of how Magnolia Press is coming along.

While the shop is still very much under construction in the clip, Joanna says she “can’t wait for the whole place to come to life.”

She revealed that the renovations should be completed by October or November, though October is the goal.

Still months away, Joanna shared that her entire family is already thinking about the opening.

“Ella [the Gaines’ 11-year-old daughter] keeps asking me if she can get a job there because she’s always wanted to work in a coffee shop. So the kids are excited about it, Chip and I are excited, and it’s fun to finally see some real progress happening,” she said.

As Joanna enters the open space, with the front-facing windows already being worked on, she described what her vision for the site looks like.

“The feeling in the coffee shop, I really wanted it to just feel cozy, kind of a blend of that library feeling but a little bit of industrial. Originally this was an industrial vibe, so we wanted to keep that with the elements you can see on the ceiling, and in some of the light fixtures,” she shared.

Image zoom David Nisbet, AIA with CP&Y

“There will be a lot of brass accents, copper accents,” she added. “The exterior green, we’re going to pull in on the interior, so there will be this really beautiful rich green on the walls and to balance out that richness in color we have gray plastered walls and this kind of rough, gray concrete and really pretty walnut cabinetry throughout.”

Image zoom David Nisbet, AIA with CP&Y

The video also gives a first-look at a room which has been added onto the Magnolia Press.

“That’s gonna be something really fun. I’m gonna give you a hint: furniture,” she revealed.

The Waco Tribune-Herald, which first reported the news in February, noted that the coffee shop will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of teas at the shop, with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating.

The shop will be located at 418 S. Eighth Street, a block away from the couples’ Magnolia Market at the Silos, in a building that formerly housed CrossFit Waco.

“Coffee has a way of grounding me — that morning cup is a simple reminder to celebrate the new day, and then there’s the occasional afternoon cup that serves as a pick-me-up and gives me something to look forward to,” Joanna explained of her decision to open the shop with Chip, 44.

“One of my favorite things to do on a quiet weekend is grab a cup of coffee to-go with my girls and shop around all the local boutiques,” she continued. “There’s just something about holding that cup of coffee that slows me down and makes the moments feel richer.”

The upcoming shop will join their ever-growing food empire — the Gaines also run Magnolia Table, Chip’s dream brunch spot, and Silos Baking Co., which highlights Joanna’s passion for baking.