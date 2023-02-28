Joanna Gaines Reveals the Cover of Her Third Cookbook Filled with Recipes New and Old

Joanna Gaines' third cookbook will be the best of both worlds.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, is releasing Magnolia Table, Volume 3, which will hit stands in May — and PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the cover and what fans can expect inside.

While her first cookbook shared Joanna's tried-and-true recipes, her second title included fresh dishes she put into her family's rotation. Now her highly-anticipated third installation shares recipes both "old and new that she's enjoyed over the years," according to a press release.

Magnolia Table, Volume 3 will feature recipes for sweet treats such as peanut butter pie, brownie cookies, honey butter layered biscuit bites and bananas foster pancakes, plus savory delights like Brussels sprout gruyère gratin, white chicken alfredo lasagna and garlic shrimp over parmesan risotto.

Each dish will be accompanied by a story from Joanna on why she likes the recipe and what inspired her to create it, as well as how she prefers to serve it.

The cover image shows Joanna working in the Waco, Texas kitchen where she shoots her hit cooking show, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Joanna's second cookbook pushed her cooking skills in new ways, and her third did the same, no doubt.

"Oh, I burnt the bread, I over-floured things, I screwed up weekly," she previously told PEOPLE of developing Volume 2. "What led to the beautiful photos in the cookbook was a ton of trial and error."

"Hopefully I can help minimize that for people, encourage them to get creative and have the freedom to fail," she added at the time. "Every time I mess up, I'm going to try again."

A love of books runs in the Gaines family. Chip Gaines recently bought an iconic bookstore, once owned by author Larry McMurtry in Archer City, Texas. While the shop is famous among bibliophiles it holds a different special significance for Chip: It's located in the town where his parents grew up.

Joanna also recently published her memoir, The Stories We Tell. The best-seller detailed her experience growing up in Kansas with a Korean mother and American father — and the bullying that ensued over her mixed heritage.

The Magnolia founder spoke with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush in November on how reading the book made her mother emotional.

"When the manuscript was finished, I printed it out and I wanted [my mom] to be the first person to read it," Joanna shared on the show. "Every five seconds she'd call, 'I'm crying!'"

The designer continued: "I think I had to write it out to really explain it, but for her even to just hear what her little girl was processing…. It was a sweet moment for us."

Magnolia Table, Volume 3 will be on sale May 2.