Joanna Gaines Shares Her Family's Favorite Easy Christmas Candy Recipes: 'So Nostalgic'

Joanna Gaines is getting into the holiday spirit!

The Fixer Upper star has unveiled her family's favorite Christmas candy recipes — including ones for cherry mashers, as well as white chocolate peppermint bark, among others — on an episode of her hit cooking show Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Gaines, 43, gushed over the sweet treats in an Instagram time-lapse video of her making candy at home. "There's something so nostalgic and joyful about baking during the holiday season," she wrote on her blog.

"Every year, my girls and I camp out in the kitchen for a full day — blasting Christmas music — making and packaging homemade candy for our family and friends," she continued of daughters Ella Rose, 15, and Emmie Kay, 11. "Delivering that box of delight always makes those long hours in the kitchen time well spent."

Gaines, who is also mom to sons, Drake, 17, Duke, 13, and Crew, 3, encouraged her followers to give the recipes a try, many of which are no-bake: "Making candy is one way to bring sweetness to your holiday season, but the memories made along the way with your family and friends — those are the sweetest of them all."

This year's selection of treats kicks off with a salted caramel peanut brittle, which, according to Gaines, is "a sweet caramel mixture melted-down and combined with salty, honey-roasted peanuts and sprinkled with flakes of sea salt."

After that, Gaines included another recipe from her cookbook, known as Jo's peanut butter balls. That recipe is composed of "Cocoa Krispies folded into a creamy, peanut butter mixture and dipped in melted chocolate."

"I may have eaten one too many peanut butter balls," she wrote on Instagram.

Gaines also included old-fashioned caramels, and then concluded her list with some homemade vanilla, which she crafts using a "grade A vanilla bean placed in a jar of quality vodka." Since the vanilla needs to be left to age before being used, it would make a great holiday gift that friends can enjoy all year long.

In a 2018 essay, Gaines previously expressed her sentiment for upholding holiday traditions year after year.

"It's rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree," she said at the time. "I'm not looking for ways to reinvent this season. Instead, all I want is to gather the same ingredients for the same beloved cinnamon rolls that I've baked on Christmas morning for as long as I can remember."

Gaines also explained that she adorns her tree with ornaments that commemorate important memories from her family's lives. Some of those highlight her children, like honoring their first Christmases and first lost tooth.