Joanna Gaines' Second Cookbook Is Almost Here! Get a First Look at the Cover

The wait is almost over. Joanna Gaines’ second cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 2 is officially available for pre-order.

The former Fixer Upper star announced that she was working on a second cookbook in June along with some adorable photos on set with her youngest son, Crew — but the release date hadn’t yet been announced. Now, PEOPLE can reveal the book will be available nationwide on April 7, 2020.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the cover, Gaines can be seen holding a bowl of herbs and potatoes in a kitchen decorated in her signature chic-farmhouse style.

Gaines — who is featured on the cover of PEOPLE this week with her husband Chip Gaines — also announced the big news with a video and post on her Magnolia blog.

“My hope with this cookbook is that it really encourages and inspires people to experiment in their kitchen and to get after it,” Joanna says in the video. “For me I’ve failed multiple times but in those failings, I’ve learned so much and it just kept me coming back. I never wanted to quit.”

By the time Volume 2 is released it will be nearly two years since the interior designer and mom of five blessed the world with her first cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. With recipes like her homemade biscuits and chicken pot pie, Magnolia Table became a #1 New York Times bestselling cookbook, as well as the second highest-selling book across all categories, behind only Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming.

Volume 2 will feature 145 new recipes inspired by her family’s home and their own sacred dishes, as well as from the couple’s restaurants Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co, and new coffee shop, Magnolia Press.

Dishes will range from flavorful breakfast foods to dinner must-haves, including Mushroom-Guryére Quiche, Grilled Bruschetta Chicken, and Magnolia Press’ Chocolate Cake. And she hopes readers at home will make the meals their own by playing with the spices and tweaking the flavors.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table,” she says. “It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen, worth it, every time.”

Magnolia Table, Volume 2 is available for pre-order now on the Magnolia website.