Joanna Gaines Celebrates Wrapping Magnolia Table Season 6 by Roller Skating Around the Kitchen

Joanna Gaines is "having a good time," alright!

The bestselling author and mother of five shared a video to her Instagram account on Thursday night that captured her happily rollerskating around her studio kitchen in Waco, Texas. The fun activity was to celebrate the completion of production on the sixth season of her cooking show, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Set to Queen's 1978 hit "Don't Stop Me Now," Gaines appeared to be enjoying herself in the clip, roller skating down the stairs and all over her kitchen, striking playful poses along the way.

She even did some stunts, some more successful than others. Skating over a crew member laying on the floor? Easy! Catching an egg mid air while swirling around your kitchen island? Not so much!

Meanwhile, Magnolia Table cameras appeared to be running for the entire skate session, meaning viewers might get to see more when season 6 premieres. The production crew even added neon lights and a disco ball to Gaines's kitchen — something she said helped fulfill a fantasy of hers.

"Wrapped filming for season 6 of Magnolia Table today and we had a fun!" Gaines, 43, captioned the clip on Instagram. "Special thanks to the team for making my roller rink dreams come true with the disco ball and multicolor lights!"

Gaines has been showing off her skating skills on Instagram as of late.

Back in December, she shared a video of herself roller skating around her Waco, Texas ranch.

"I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!" Gaines captioned the sweet clip, which was set to Starship's "We Built This City."

For that skating session, Gaines was joined by daughters Emmie Kay, 11, and Ella Rose, 15. She also shares sons Drake, 17, Duke, 13, and Crew, 3, with husband Chip Gaines.

food faves 2021 gallery Credit: Magnolia Network

The Gaines's Magnolia Network officially made its TV debut on Jan. 5, more than a year after its original planned premiere date.

The channel rebranded the existing DIY Network. It will air more than 24 new lifestyle-focused shows handpicked by the couple, many of which — like Magnolia Table — focus on joy, creativity and family.

"We need this content at such a time as this," Chip said on Good Morning America earlier this month. "I think people are feeling optimistic about this new year. I really feel hopeful and optimistic, and I think this message is going to fuel those thoughts."

"It's January, it's a new year. Just the message of hope and inspiration from these storytellers and the stories that they're telling… The world is ready for that kind of beauty to be seen," Joanna added.