Joanna Gaines Reveals All Her Pregnancy Cravings—Including One Major Fast Food Spree

Joanna Gaines is due to give birth to her fifth child, a baby boy, this summer, and the Fixer Upper star has been enjoying every moment of her pregnancy—and getting creative with her cravings!

“Fruity Pebbles with milk, or I’ll make Fruity Pebble crispy rice cereal treats, any kind of cereal with too much sugar,” she tells PEOPLE of her top choices in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

“I even went to four different fast-food places to get four of my favorite things,” she adds. “Fries from one place, chicken tenders from another, soft drink from another place because I love their ice and custard from another. I have no regrets. It was a good night.”

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

The HGTV star previously opened up about her cravings in an Instagram post in February, reiterating her affinity for cereal—along with a laundry list of other comfort foods. “Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing,” Gaines wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Didn’t have any of that so I made myself some cookies.”

Gaines also opened up about the shock she felt when she found out she was expecting again. “I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’ ” she says. “Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Already parents to sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11, Joanna says she and husband Chip can’t wait to welcome their new addition.

“We’re preparing for our new life, because it’s going to change a lot,” she says. “Everyone at the office has been asking me, ‘What is this going to look like now with your schedule?’ I have no idea, and I’m not going to be able to tell you until it happens. We’re stepping into something that’s a little unknown but really exciting.”