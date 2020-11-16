Joanna Gaines Designed Her Very Own KitchenAid Stand Mixer — and It’s Gorgeous, of Course

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Joanna Gaines is working her makeover magic yet again, but this time on one of the most popular kitchen gadgets out there.

The Fixer Upper star and Magnolia founder designed her very own Magnolia KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is now available at Target alongside her Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line. The gorgeous kitchen appliance comes in an elegant matte hue dubbed Pebbled Palm that’s designed to complement a range of kitchen decors, whether your space takes after her signature farmhouse style or showcases a more modern look.

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, $379.99; target.com

The stand mixer comes with all of the features shoppers know and love about KitchenAid’s iconic gadget. The Artisan 5-quart stand mixer features a tilt head for easy access to your mixture, a dishwasher-safe bowl, and 10 speed settings that can do everything from mix a big batch of cookie dough to whip up a heaping of homemade whipped cream. It also comes with a pouring shield to protect your countertops and three attachments, including a versatile flat beater, a wire whisk, and a dough hook.

It’s just the thing to have on hand no matter how simple or elaborate your dishes tend to be. The 5-quart bowl can handle a lot — we’re talking up to nine dozen cookies or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes — so it’s perfect for feeding a crowd or preparing a holiday meal.

And unlike some other tools that you hide in drawers or cupboards, the sleek machine is pretty enough to leave out on your countertop — even when you’re not using it. In fact, that’s exactly what Joanna Gaines does with hers. When the two-time cookbook author isn’t using the appliance to make French Silk Pie and other homemade creations, the stand mixer remains on display in the corner of her kitchen.

Given the Gaines’ popularity, we have a feeling that tons of shoppers will be asking Santa for the pretty mixer this holiday season. So whether you’re gift-hunting for loved ones or you’re in the mood to treat yourself to something special, be sure to snag the Target-exclusive KitchenAid stand mixer before it’s gone. You may also want to grab the latest Magnolia Table cookbook while you’re at it!