Joanna Gaines Says You Should Put This Kitchen Tool on Your Christmas Wish List

If you’re having trouble finding the perfect gift for someone you love this holiday season, Joanna Gaines has the perfect pick.

The Fixer Upper host posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories on Sunday, and confessed her love for a very helpful kitchen tool: a bread maker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If you don’t have a bread machine, you should ask for one for Christmas,” Gaines captioned a photo. “The smell of fresh bread alone is worth it. #itshouldbeacandle.”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate the Opening of Their New Restaurant—Take a Look Inside

Perry Hagopian

The HGTV star, who recently announced she will be making her way back to television with her husband Chip Gaines, also shared what type of bread machine she uses.

“For those of you asking, this is the machine I have,” she captioned a shot of her Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker, which retails on Amazon for $250. “Had it for years and love it!”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines’ Super Easy Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Gaines has been open about her love of baking and released her first cookbook earlier this year in which she shared her homemade biscuit recipe.

“It took me a year of Saturdays to get these biscuits just right,” she writes in the very first recipe of her cookbook. “Almost every weekend for months I worked up another batch for Chip and the kids to taste and then wrote down their feedback. Biscuit after biscuit was judged to be too heavy, too light, too flat, too salty, too dry, or just…not right.”

She continues: “I vividly remember the moment I finally nailed it, when the whole family declared simultaneously, ‘This is it.'”