Joanna Gaines Hints to Chip That This Recipe 'Would Make a Good Mother's Day Breakfast'

Joanna Gaines has her Mother's Day wish list ready to go!

On Friday, the mom of five shared an Instagram video demonstrating one of her favorite breakfast treats — bananas foster pancakes. She also hinted to husband Chip that this would be an A+ treat for Mother's Day this Sunday.

"Any breakfast that's also secretly a dessert is a win in my book. Psst, @ChipGaines, this would make a good Mother's Day breakfast," said Joanna of the treat that's in her new cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 3.

At the start of the clip, Joanna shared what inspired the dish. "Well, when I'm at the steak restaurant and it's time for a sweet time, I always order the bananas foster for dessert, which is really funny because I actually don't like bananas," she said. "But I like bananas when they've been fostered."

According to Joanna, they are a "very big pancake family," adding, "almost every weekend we do some kind of pancake."

During the tutorial, the Magnolia Network founder showed viewers how 1 1 /2 mashed bananas get folded into the batter. She then lathered a griddle with butter since she likes to get that "darker edge crisp."

As she stacked the big pancakes, she topped them off with even more butter. "I do a lot of butter on my pancakes," she said.

Before they were ready to serve, Joanna cooked up the bananas foster sauce with butter, brown sugar, rum extract, water, pecans and, of course, plenty of sliced bananas. Once it became more like "syrup" in the saucepan, the cookbook author poured the sweet mixture over the heaping stack of pancakes and added a dollop of whipped cream.

"I'm not biting into this because it's too pretty. I'm actually going to go take this upstairs and put it on Chip's desk," she added.

Joanna — who shares five kids Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 4, with Chip Gaines — released her third cookbook on May 2. The book features "old and new that she's enjoyed over the years" including her family's favorite brownie cookies, which she shared with PEOPLE.

"We are a house divided when it comes to cookies versus brownies, so I thought why not combine them to give us the best of both worlds," says the Fixer Upper star. "They have a soft rise, just the right amount of gooeyness, and the two-for-one combination makes them an easy win for everyone."

While Chip and Joanna may love to stay in for a cozy weekend of pancake-making, they also know how to get glam for a date night.

Late last month, the pair stepped out in black-tie style for a visit to the White House. They were guests at the state dinner, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Joanna wore a floor-length, asymmetrical off-the-shoulder dress, while Chip coordinated in a sleek black suit and tie. In an Instagram post, Joanna shared a glimpse of the evening through a series of photos, including some of the duo posing outside of the White House, along with selfies inside the dinner. Of course, the design expert also took snaps of the luxe flower arrangements on the tables.

"What an honor it was to be a part of tonight's State Dinner to celebrate the 70 year alliance between the United States of America and my mother's home country of South Korea," she wrote in the caption.

Joanna then shared sentiments of pride for her heritage.

"Coming off the heels of our incredible trip to Seoul, this evening was another reminder of just how proud I am to be a Korean American🇺🇸🇰🇷❤️," she said.