Joanna Gaines Shares Her Game Day Recipe for French Onion Dip: It's 'So Good'

Joanna Gaines has game day covered with a delicious appetizer idea.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines on discovery+, Joanna gets busy in the kitchen making a simple game day appetizer of French onion dip.

The clip begins with Joanna, 42, sautéing onions in a pan using a wooden spoon. She explains that the onions have been cooking for 25 minutes and have shrunk from their normal size.

The cookbook author then adds two minced garlic cloves to the pan and stirs them in with the onions.

"I'm gonna let the garlic sauté for just a minute, just until you can start smelling it," she says.

Next, Joanna transfers the onions and garlic onto a baking pan and spreads out the mixture so that it can cool quicker. She then puts the pan in the refrigerator to cool and begins to make the creamy base for the dip.

To create the mixture, Joanna combines three cups of sour cream, two cups of mayonnaise, two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce into a large bowl. She also adds about half a teaspoon of salt, pepper and a tablespoon of celery salt to give the dip "a little more flavor."

"This French onion dip is so good," Joanna says as she mixes the ingredients together.

Also on her show, Joanna shows viewers how to create cheese balls, one of her family's favorite recipes, and another dish that's perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.

Joanna made the cheese balls with a mixture of cream cheese, cheddar, gouda, and sun-dried tomatoes. Then, she used an ice cream scoop to form three medium-sized balls.

To coat the cheese balls, Joanna introduced three different toppings: chopped parsley, fresh cracked ground pepper and chopped walnuts — which Joanna said is her "personal favorite."

She then wrapped the cheese balls in plastic wrap and stuck them in the fridge, where they can stay for 3-4 hours or overnight if made the day before.

Joanna first announced plans for her cooking show last November during an appearance on a special Texas taping of The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a lot of work, but we're knee-deep in it right now, and I think what we love is just the idea of just finding amazing stories, people who are passionate about what they do, whether it's cooking, design, business," Joanna said of the Magnolia network. "We're excited. This is a lot of fun and a lot of work."