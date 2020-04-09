Joanna Gaines Has Adorable 'At Home Book Tour' for Her New Cookbook with the Whole Family

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines‘ tour for her new cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 2, which was supposed to happen this week, is just one of the many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family is looking on the bright side, though, and surprised fans with an adorable “at home book tour” video on Instagram.

The family set up a book signing station in their kitchen in Waco, Texas, with dozens of books and permanent markers. Her daughter Ella, 13, played Joanna’s bodyguard, while the rest of the family — husband Chip and children Drake, 15, Duke, 11, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 21 months played the fans waiting to get their books signed.

“Since my book tour isn’t happening this week, we still wanted to celebrate the book launch in our own unique, stir crazy kind of way,” wrote Gaines on Instagram. “I felt the love for sure, but I also missed getting to see all of your beautiful faces!”

In the hilarious skit, Chip showed off his acting skills playing Chuck and Daryl — and both of his wacky characters had to be escorted out by security. The cutest fan of all was definitely Sir, played by the youngest Gaines child Crew who is more interested in a cookie than the book signing.

Gaines’ second cookbook is inspired by her family’s home and their own sacred dishes, as well as favorite foods from the couple’s restaurants Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., and new coffee shop, Magnolia Press. She hopes readers at home will make the meals their own by playing with the spices and tweaking the flavors.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table,” she told PEOPLE back in November 2019. “It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen, worth it, every time.”

Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering is now available nationwide.