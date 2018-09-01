Joanna Gaines' Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

The Fixer Upper star has expanded beyond home design—and is now the author of the Magnolia Table cookbook and co-owner of a restaurant and bakery in Waco, Texas. Her love of cooking started at home with this chicken pot pie recipe: “When Chip and I were first married, it was one of the things I experimented with a ton until I got it just right for us.”

Chicken Pot Pie

Vegetable oil spray, for the pan

4 Tbsp. (½ stick) salted butter

¼ small white onion, finely chopped (optional)

4 carrots, peeled and cut into ½-in. dice (about 1 lb.)

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 (32-oz.) boxes chicken broth

2 (22.6-oz.) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from 1 store bought rotisserie chicken)

1 cup frozen green peas

Kosher salt

Black pepper

2 (8-oz.) cans refrigerated crescent rolls

Mashed potatoes, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a 10×14×3-inch baking pan with vegetable oil spray.

2. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-low. Add onion, if using, and cook, stirring often, until tender and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add carrots, and cook until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in flour, and cook 1 minute, stirring often and scraping bottom to loosen brown bits.

3. Whisk in chicken broth, and continue whisking until flour is fully incorporated. Stir in chicken soup. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a gentle boil. Boil 5 minutes.

4. Remove from heat, and stir in shredded chicken and peas. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

5. Open 1 can of crescent dough, and unroll onto a flat surface. Press perforations together inside each rectangle to make a single rectangle. Set it on top of stew in pan, flush against 1 long side (it will cover about two-thirds of the surface). Open second can of crescent dough, and unroll contents onto flat surface. Set aside half of the dough. Press perforations together inside the 2 remaining rectangles to make 1 long rectangle. Place it on uncovered part of stew, easing it into the space without overlapping dough that is already there. Tuck corners and edges in if necessary. The dough should fit pretty neatly on top without needing to crimp edges.

6. Bake pot pie in preheated oven until crust is nicely browned, and stew is bubbling around edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

7. For each serving, place mashed potatoes in center of a shallow pasta plate, and spoon a generous amount of stew and crust, so that potatoes are completely covered. Serve hot.

Serves: 12

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes