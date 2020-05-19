Joanna Gaines Announces Silos Baking Co. Is Now Shipping 2 Flavors of Cookies Nationwide

Silos Baking Co., located in Waco, Texas, is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Joanna Gaines' bakery, Silos Baking Co., is finding an alternative to please its sweet-toothed customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the former Fixer Upper star announced on Instagram that while her Waco, Texas bakery remains closed, it is now shipping two different batches of cookies to customers nationwide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Since Silos Baking Co. is still closed here in Waco, we wanted to find a way to send you some of our treats!" Gaines, 42, wrote. "You can order a batch of chocolate chip or sugar cookies (or both!) at magnolia.com and get them delivered to your home or you can send to a friend! ❤️."

The mother of five also included photos of the delicious-looking chocolate chip and sugar cookies in her post.

A dozen cookies costs $35, while a half dozen is also available for $20. All cookie orders are subject to the $15 flat-fee shipping charge. They'll ship out Monday through Wednesday with 2-day shipping.

Gaines and her husband Chip first debuted Silos Baking Co. on an episode of Fixer Upper in February 2017. The couple purchased the building — formerly the Rosetree Floral Design Studio — in 2014 as part of their Magnolia Market at the Silos and spent months renovating it.

The shop features a charming marble countertop, exposed antique brick, black accents, and, of course, endless baked goods like Syrian donuts, cupcakes, and chocolate chip cookies.

Image zoom Kristen O'Brien

Although the Gaines' businesses are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Joanna has stayed busy by cooking up a storm in her Waco kitchen, using recipes from her new cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 2.

The new cookbook, Gaines' second, is inspired by her family’s home and their own sacred dishes, as well as favorite foods from the couple’s restaurants Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., and new coffee shop, Magnolia Press.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table,” she told PEOPLE of her cookbook back in November 2019. “It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen, worth it, every time."

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna is also planning on hosting her own cooking show on their new television network. It will replace Discovery’s DIY Network in more than 52 million U.S. homes.