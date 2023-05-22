Lifestyle Food Joanna Gaines Is Back to Host 'Silos Baking Competition' – Get a First Look (Exclusive) The six-episode baking competition hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines debuts Sunday, May 28 on Magnolia Network By Sam Burros Sam Burros Instagram Twitter Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 22, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Joanna Gaines is ready for a friendly competition. The Fixer Upper star announced the debut of her series, Silos Baking Competition, on her and husband Chip Gaines' Magnolia Network. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the new cooking contest, which premieres Sunday, May 28. Silos Baking Competition features 25 talented home bakers from across the country vying for a $100,000 prize and the chance to have one of their creations featured on the menu at Joanna's bakery, Silos Baking Co., as a summer special from June 26 through Sept. 4. "Are you ready to bake for $100,000?" Chip asks the bakers in the trailer. Joanna adds: "It's now become a bigger competition." Silos Baking Competition is launching as a full series after a successful run as a one-hour special airing in June 2022, then again during the holiday season. The couple has since upped the ante from the show's original $25,000 prize. Joanna Gaines' Brownie Cookies Are an 'Easy Win for Everyone' in Her Family — Get the Recipe! Courtesy of Magnolia Network The new series divides the home cooks into groups of five to compete against one another. The winner of each episode will go on to bake in the final round for a shot at the prize. The bakers travel to Waco, Texas for the competition that takes place on the Silos property, which houses the Magnolia Market and Silos Baking Co. They compete while filming in front of a live audience as they're perfecting their confections in an open air kitchen. Homemade hand-pies, cupcakes, and cinnamon rolls are just some of the treats viewers can expect to see. Throughout the season, Joanna is joined by guest judges Andrew Zimmern, Zoë François, Casey Corn, Abner Ramirez, Megan Mitchell and Becky Shepherd. Chip makes a few appearances, too. Courtesy of Magnolia Network Get the Winning Recipe from 'Silos Baking Competition' — Now on the Menu at Joanna Gaines' Bakery! During the original special, Joanna, who's a cook herself and has published three cookbooks, said the show is her "actual dream come true." In addition to this new series, Magnolia Network added a few other shows to its summer lineup including Motel Rescue, The Garden Chronicles and Problem Spaces. Silos Baking Competition premieres on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT and streams on MAX and discovery+ the same day.