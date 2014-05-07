VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Asks: What Is Gluten? And No One Knows

Image zoom

Spaghetti, cupcakes and soy sauce all have it. Emmy Rossum and Kristin Cavallari bake without it. But what exactly is gluten?

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t afraid to ask the tough questions on his late-night talk show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“People are very anti-gluten, which bothers me because I’m very pro-pizza and you can’t be pro-pizza and anti-gluten,” the TV host and expert pizza maker mused. “A lot of people don’t eat gluten because someone in their yoga class told them not to… Here in L.A., it’s comparable to Satan.”

Kimmel described gluten as “a mixture of two proteins found in wheat, and some other natural grains.” Not so scientific, but when his team took to the streets of L.A. to poll a few exercising pedestrians — a few of them shirtless — who admitted they maintain a gluten-free diet, the knowledge was even more fuzzy. Take a wild guess at how many knew what the much-maligned ingredient actually is.

Zero! Hesitant answers ranged from “a grain…right?” to “I haven’t researched it to the fullest.”

For the record, the official definition of gluten, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “a tenacious elastic protein substance especially of wheat flour that gives cohesiveness to dough.” Also for the record, some people really can’t eat it for medical reasons. But for those who’ve jumped on the trendy anti-gluten bandwagon, Kimmel offers this food for thought: “Maybe gluten doesn’t exist!”

—Brooke Showell