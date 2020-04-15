Jimmy Kimmel Shares the Easy Pasta Recipe That He Cooks for His Kids 'Almost Every Day'

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon/ Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel could be switching roles from late-night talk show host to cooking show personality.

One week after the comedian appeared on the at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed what he’s been cooking for his kids, Kimmel upheld his promise to share his famous recipe with a step-by-step video of how to prepare his family favorite dish, Pasta Tina.

“By request, this is my recipe for Pasta Tina, it’s one of few things my kids eat,” Kimmel said of his son Billy, 2, and daughter Jane, 5, who he shares with wife and videographer of the clip, Molly McNearney. In his Instagram caption, he added that he cooks it “almost every day.”

The dish contains just six ingredients: pasta, a can of cannellini beans, chicken or vegetable base, olive oil, garlic, and freshly-grated parmesan cheese.

The name is one that his kids made up and it derives from pastina, a tiny type of pasta that is often served to babies and small children.

Kimmel shared that instead of using the pastina, he now uses “a bigger pasta,” which in this case was cavatappi noodles.

After boiling the water for the pasta, Kimmel got started on the Pasta Tina sauce.

The comedian said as a way to sneak in a healthy alternative to a creamy sauce, he decided uses pureed cannellini beans. Using a handheld blender, Kimmel blended the beans together to make a thick sauce.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon/ Instagram

“Now that I’ve blended these, the children won’t know that they’re eating beans,” he said—until his daughter Jane piped up in the background that she heard Kimmel reveal the secret.

Next, Kimmel put the pasta in the boiling water and put three cloves of crushed garlic to mix with the sauce.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon/ Instagram,

“There are no good recipes that do not contain garlic,” he noted.

The 52-year-old then heated the garlic in olive oil on the stove until it was “nice and golden”, then removed it and added in the bean mixture and a spoonful of chicken base “to give it flavor.”

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon/ Instagram

After mixing together the pasta and sauce, the final step, and “maybe the most important part, is serving it with parmesan cheese.”

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon/ Instagram

The father of two noted that “good parmesan cheese is very important” and not to use the kind from a shaker — which he claimed is “closer to sawdust than parmesan cheese.”

When he’s not making it for the kids, Kimmel said he will “occasionally puree an egg and add it to the hot mixture so it has a little something extra protein wise.”

At the end of the clip, the comedian brought out the dish to his two children.

The verdict?

“It’s good,” according to Jane.