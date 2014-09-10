Image zoom

We thought we’d seen every funny twist on the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, but Jimmy Kimmel has raised the comedic bar once again.



Tuesday night, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the comedian created a hysterical commercial spoof by pairing the now-viral charity sensation with a seemingly unlikely topic: Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass, the chain’s all-you-can-eat meal card that sold out online in 45 minutes.

Of course Kimmel made short work of the offer’s premise. “This pasta pass will allow you to eat as much bread, salad, bread and soda as you can in seven weeks—or before you die, whichever comes first,” he joked. “And then at the end of the seven weeks you’re automatically cast in the next season of The Biggest Loser.”

He also couldn’t help but poke fun at the restaurant’s focus on massive, unlimited portion sizes. “All the pasta, salad and breadsticks will be bottomless, and the customers will be bottomless too, because their pants won’t fit,” he said.

The slickly produced spoof, called the “ALS Pasta Challenge,” offers customers six different ingredients (such as pasta, soda and chicken) that are “mixed together in a two gallon bucket of flavor sensation and dumped on your head!”

—Lexi Dwyer