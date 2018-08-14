Jimmy Fallon Vomits While Drinking Gross Concoctions with Ryan Reynolds

Jimmy Fallon‘s stomach was put to the test — and failed.

On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon, 43, faced off against Ryan Reynolds, 41, in a game of Drinko — basically, an alcohol-fueled version of The Price Is Right‘s beloved Plinko.

The game tasked both men with drinking Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, but instead of tonic as a mixer, the beverage was paired with a variety of disgusting liquids.

Reynolds went first, ending up with a cocktail of gin, Twinkies, and grape soda that he labeled “Ruth Bader Gin-sburg.” After downing the beverage, Reynolds gave a rave review: “I would rather drink spinal fluid.”

Fallon was up next and landed on a concoction of gin, Twinkies, and horseradish. “Wow, it’s like horseradish bile. That is super gross,” Reynolds said as he mixed the drink for Fallon.

It tasted just as “super gross” as it looked, unfortunately — Fallon vomited up the liquid into a silver bucket almost immediately, falling to the stage in disgust.

“Look at that. You barfed up your whole childhood,” Reynolds told him. “Is that the first time you’ve ever barfed on your own show?”

“No,” Fallon retorted. “It isn’t.”

For the final round, Reynolds got a brew of grape soda, kombucha, blood, bone broth, and bacon, egg, and cheese before guzzling down the gin. “Ryan Reynolds, what a legend,” Fallon praised.

Fallon has played Drinko with stars like Cameron Diaz and Jason Sudekis in the past.

Last week, Reynolds and wife Blake Lively celebrated Aviation Gin at a party in New York City.

Reynolds has expressed his excitement about his new business venture. “I love marketing. It’s one of my biggest passions besides performing,” Reynolds said as he promoted Aviation. “We do social media campaigns, but also there’s the unsexy part of it — it’s flying to Dallas to meeting buyer, FaceTimeing into huge board meetings. And, to be honest, that’s the part I enjoy.”

He added, “You’re not going to see me in the distillery pretending that I’m making the gin — the whole company would be on fire.”