Jimmy Fallon Leaves $400 Tip for Waiter While Dining Out with Wife

The late-night host was eating out at Kissaki Sushi in Water Mill, New York

Jimmy Fallon is giving back in the New Year.

Over the weekend, The Tonight Show host dined at Kissaki Sushi in Water Mill, New York, with wife Nancy Juvonen, and left a generous $400 tip for their waiter, a rep for the restaurant confirmed with PEOPLE. (Page Six was the first to report the tip.)

Fallon also posed for some photos with fans who dined next to him. "Drove to the Hamptons to try this Omakase. So worth it because besides the amazing sushi and service, we got to dine next to Jimmy Fallon!" the fan later shared on her Instagram Story.

Kissaki is a rather new restaurant to the area, with KDHamptons reporting the location opened in June 2020.

However, among New York City sushi lovers, the restaurant is known for it's "premium quality sushi delivery experience" and their "signature premium omakase boxes," according to the outlet.

The original restaurant is located in downtown Manhattan and they later opened a second location in Midtown East after their popularity grew. The Water Mill location is now their third outpost, and another is slated to open in Greenwich, CT this year.

Fallon has been vocal about his support for restaurants during this time, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses across the country to close their dining rooms and led to unprecedented permanent closures.

In September, Fallon dined outside at his favorite New York City restaurant Gupshup during an episode of The Tonight Show, and gave a plea to his viewers. "Everybody, support your local businesses," the comedian, 46, said at the time. "Order online. Get takeout. Get delivery. If you can eat out, eat out. Even if you don't feel like eating, get it delivered and freeze it then eat it the next day."