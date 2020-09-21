Jimmy Fallon Dines at His Favorite NYC Restaurant and Encourages Fans to Support Local Businesses

The Tonight Show host is urging his viewers to support restaurants in any way they can.

Jimmy Fallon is doing his part to help out his local restaurants and small businesses.

To celebrate National Small Business Week, the Tonight Show host and The Roots members Questlove and Black Thought visited one of Fallon's favorite eateries in New York City, the modern Indian restaurant Gupshup. The visit is part of a partnership with Google's Grow with Google program, which provides free training on digital tools and resources for small businesses.

"Everybody, support your local businesses," Fallon, 46, says in an exclusive clip from Monday night's episode. "Order online. Get takeout. Get delivery. If you can eat out, eat out. Even if you don't feel like eating, get it delivered and freeze it then eat it the next day."

In the clip, Fallon talks with GupShup owner Jimmy Rizvi, praising the restaurant's stand-out menu items like crispy okra and guacamole. "I wish you all the best, we're all rooting for you," he says. "I love this city so much and I hope all these small businesses and restaurants stay open."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down New York City in March, restaurants have been struggling to remain open. With assistance from Google, Fallon selected five establishments in New York City to donate to on the upcoming episode: GupShup, Grandchamps, Lakou Cafe, Nuyorican Poets Cafe, and Paris Blues Jazz Club.

There are numerous ways you can help small businesses, from donating to buying gift cards or simply leaving a positive review online. Various funds have been started to aid the hard-hit industry, including some initiated by celebrity chefs.

Guy Fieri teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The campaign associated with the fund has been raising money to give one-time $500 grants to impacted workers.