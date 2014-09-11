On Wednesday night, The Tonight Show host challenged six-time Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson to a high-speed, NASCAR-themed race on wheels. Luckily for Fallon, the race was on cooler scooters (bulky drink coolers propped on motorized bikes).

The cooler scooter course twisted and turned around the studio set, complete with a hallway pit stop and beer can hats (Fallon had Budweiser, Johnson stuck to Gatorade).

Fallon, a seasoned cooler scooter driver, lost to Hugh Jackman in a similar race a few months ago. Jackman, who also appeared on last night’s show, argued on Instagram that since he beat Fallon, and Fallon beat Johnson, that he is “THE champ of the epic COOLER CART CHALLENGE.” Watch the video and decide for yourself.