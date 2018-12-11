Over 29,000 Lbs. of Jimmy Dean Sausage Recalled After Customers Find Metal Pieces in It

Thousands of pounds of a Jimmy Dean sausage product have been recalled after five customers reported finding metal in their meals.

CTI Foods LLC “is recalling approximately 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and poultry sausage links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release on Monday.

The meat in question is in the 23.4-oz. pouches of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey, according to the news release.

The product has a Jan. 31 use-by date, the case code A6382168 and the establishment number EST. 19085. The meat was made on Aug. 4 and sent to Tennessee.

Jimmy Dean explained the origin of the recall in its own statement. “A few consumers contacted the company to say they had found small, string-like fragments of metal in the product,” the company said, noting that “the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages.”

“Jimmy Dean is closely monitoring this recall and working with CTI to assure proper coordination with the USDA. No injuries have been reported with this recall,” the statement added.

If customers have already bought the product, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that they should not eat it. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the news release warned.

In November, Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, explained to CNN why 2018 has seen so many food recalls.

“I think what’s happening is that we have better technology than ever before to link outbreaks of human illness to a common pathogen,” Gottlieb said.