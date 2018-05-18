Jillian Michaels Slams Fad Diets and Urges People 'Do Not Do Keto'

If you’re looking to slim down before bikini season officially starts, Jillian Michaels says choosing a fad diet, like keto, isn’t the right choice.

The personal trainer and Just Jillian star explained her thoughts on the low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat diet while guest starring on PEOPLE TV.

“Don’t do keto,” she says. “How much time do I have? And I’m not allowed to swear? Yes, keto is a diet fad. The reason that keto has been getting so much attention is because it helps significantly to manage your insulin levels. Very high insulin, very bad thing.”

While those with conditions associated with high insulin levels like polycystic ovary syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and infertility may consider the diet, Michaels says it doesn’t make sense for most people.

“If you’re not eating a bunch of processed carbs and processed sugar and you’re not eating too much food in general, you won’t have insulin levels that are going through the roof,” she says.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The 44-year-old went on to add that fads like the ketogentic diet—which has been praised by stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Halle Berry (who is a diabetic)—might influence people to think they “can eat whatever” in terms of quantity of food, when in fact the opposite is true.

“Calorie management and calorie restriction is less oxidative stress, so it’s far better for aging and being healthier,” she says.

Michaels promises the secret to looking and feeling your best doesn’t have to be overcomplicated. “Do not go keto. Just work out, eat clean and don’t overeat. I promise you, balanced diet,” she says. “It’s that simple.”