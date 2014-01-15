Image zoom

The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels‘ body is so bangin’, she must love hitting the gym — right?

Wrong.

“I really dislike working out,” she tells PEOPLE at the launch event for her new 30-minute interval class at Curves gyms. “No matter what I’m doing, whether it’s yoga or spinning or even my Curves circuit class, I’m like, ‘Mother of God!’ It’s hard. And there’s never a moment where it’s hard and I’m going, ‘Oh, I just love this!’ Everything hurts.”

So what motivates her to get moving? “I tell myself that I love my skinny jeans. I love playing with my kids. And I don’t mean watching them play, I mean playing with them,” she says.

When it comes to exercise, Michaels says that everyone — regardless of fitness level — should work out at least four days a week for 30 minutes at a time. And if you fall off the wagon, climb right back on.

“If you get a flat tire, you don’t get out of the car and slash all three other tires,” she says. “You fix the flat and you keep going. So you missed [a workout] today. Control your diet a little bit better and go tomorrow. It’s that simple,” she says.

To make things as easy as possible, she keeps a stock of meals in her freezer for nights when she needs a “quick and easy” dinner, making sure each meal has fewer than 500 calories. “If you know, ‘I’m not making it to the gym today,’ well, don’t have a bottle of wine with your buddy and go out for Italian food that night. You just mitigate it and you jump back on the wagon.”

“I explain to [my daughter] why we eat healthy [foods], and I incentivize them,” she says. “So for example, she loves Katy Perry, and I’ll say … ‘she roars better with kale! Katy Perry loves this!’ And so she’s like, ‘Mom, does Katy Perry like this?’ I’m like, ‘She hates pizza, honey.'”

But it’s not all about pop stars: “I also tell her, ‘I want you to grow up tall, I want you to grow up strong.’ She totally gets that.”

—Marissa Conrad