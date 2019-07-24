Image zoom Victor Protasio

“It gets 5-star ratings from kids and spouses,” says the blogger and author of the Prairie Homestead Cookbook

Jill Winger’s One-Pot Macaroni & Cheese

16 oz. uncooked mini shells pasta

¼ cup unsalted butter

¾ cup whole milk

¾ cup sour cream

1¼ tsp. fine sea salt

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. black pepper

8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1. Cook pasta in boiling salted water in a large saucepan according to package directions for al dente (tender but firm). Remove pasta from saucepan, and drain.

2. Add butter and milk to saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted and milk is warm, about 3 minutes. Return pasta to pan; stir in sour cream, salt, mustard, paprika, chili powder and pepper.

3. Add cheese, a handful at a time, and cook, stirring after each addition, until all cheese is melted and smooth.

Serves: 4

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes