Biden says that the former First Lady can "come over and help herself any time."

Jill Biden Says the White House Garden Is 'Going Strong'—And Gifts Michelle Obama a Huge Basket of Produce

Thanks to Jill Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama is still getting to enjoy the delicious vegetables from the White House garden.

On Tuesday, Obama revealed that the new First Lady had gifted their family a produce basket filled with an abundance of vegetables from the White House Kitchen Garden.

The Becoming author, 57, posted a picture to Instagram of the bountiful basket, which is overflowing with lush leafy greens and root vegetables.

The gift from Biden, 69, included fresh produce like broccoli, turnips, Tuscan kale and other varieties of vegetables.

"So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS!" Obama captioned the photo.

"These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise," she wrote. "Love you, Jill!"

Biden tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, that she and husband Joe have already taken advantage of the produce access since recently moving into White House.

"We've already eaten vegetables out of the garden!" Biden says. "The other day, I went down to the kitchen and they had a big bowl full of cauliflower and radishes. The garden is going strong!"

Biden also adds that the former First Lady can "come over and help herself any time."

In the comments of Obama's post, many users gushed over the sweet relationship between the fellow first ladies.

"From one legendary FLOTUS to another. ❤️," one user wrote, while another replied, "I love this sisterhood ❤️"

Another person added, "This is so cute!!! What a fun reminder that your legacy is ongoing!"