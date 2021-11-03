Jill Biden and Trisha Yearwood Swap Thanksgiving Recipes at the White House in New Special

The First Family's Thanksgiving dinner is sure to be extra delicious this year.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Trisha Yearwood to the White House for a new Food Network special. The ladies talk Turkey Day traditions and Biden learns some holiday cooking tips and tricks from Yearwood.

A White House Thanksgiving will air Nov. 20 on Food Network and discovery+ — and PEOPLE has a first look at the pair as they grab flowers from the White House kitchen garden to dress up the table with.

Biden and Yearwood will swap family recipes on the special, including the First Lady's Grandmom Jacobs' savory stuffing recipe and Yearwood's Thanksgiving turkey gravy. They'll also make a thyme roasted turkey with White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford, and it wouldn't be a Biden meal without some ice cream. White House executive pastry Chef Susan Morrison shows viewers how to make the White House apple crisp recipe topped with President Joe Biden's favorite ice cream flavor: chocolate chip.

"Food is love – and gathering together this year for Thanksgiving is healing for our hearts," said FLOTUS in a press release. "The family recipes passed down through the generations, the fun traditions that continue, and the meaningful blessings shared, all keep me filled with gratitude."

"I hope everyone watching comes away feeling that cooking a Thanksgiving meal is something anyone can do, but if you're still nervous about making the gravy, like I am, you're in good company!" she continued.

The Food Network is no stranger to the White House. In 2016, Michelle Obama welcomed Ina Garten for lunch for a special episode of Barefoot Contessa. Garten and Obama discussed life after the presidency while sipping on tea in the State Dining Room.