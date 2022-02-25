Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken

By People Staff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
"It has the perfect balance of spice, sweet and sour," says Jet Tila, who features this fast 25-minute meal in his book 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die. "The chicken melts in your mouth, and the vegetables and nuts add a fun crunch"

"It's a comforting dish to eat and is also a good entry point for chefs beginning to cook Thai food," says the chef.

  • Heat cooking oil in a large skillet over medium to 350°.

  • Carefully place cashews and chiles in oil; cook until fragrant and chiles turn bright red and cashews are golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; set aside. Discard all but about 2 tablespoons of the oil.

  • To the same skillet, add garlic, and cook over medium until light brown and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium high, and add chicken; cook, stirring often, until just seared but not yet cooked through, about 2 minutes.

  • Add salt and pepper; stir in onions and bell peppers; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are light brown and soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cashews and chiles; stir-fry until heated through, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in chili paste, oyster sauce and black soy sauce; cook, stirring constantly, until the flavors meld and sauce reduces to a glaze, 1 to 2 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste; serve with hot rice.

Take a shortcut: Skip steps 1 and 2, and "buy roasted cashews and chiles instead," suggests Tila. If you can't find dried or roasted chiles, add 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes in step 5.

