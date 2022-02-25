Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken
"It has the perfect balance of spice, sweet and sour," says the chef, who features this fast 25-minute meal in his book 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die. "The chicken melts in your mouth, and the vegetables and nuts add a fun crunch"
Gallery
Recipe Summary
"It has the perfect balance of spice, sweet and sour," says Jet Tila, who features this fast 25-minute meal in his book 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die. "The chicken melts in your mouth, and the vegetables and nuts add a fun crunch"
"It's a comforting dish to eat and is also a good entry point for chefs beginning to cook Thai food," says the chef.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Take a shortcut: Skip steps 1 and 2, and "buy roasted cashews and chiles instead," suggests Tila. If you can't find dried or roasted chiles, add 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes in step 5.