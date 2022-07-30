Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken
"It has the perfect balance of spice, sweet and sour," says the chef, who features this fast 25-minute meal in his book 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die. "The chicken melts in your mouth, and the vegetables and nuts add a fun crunch"
Credit: Jennifer Causey
"It's a comforting dish to eat and is also a good entry point for chefs beginning to cook Thai food," says the chef.
Ingredients
- 2 cups canola oil
- 1 cup cashews (about 5 oz.)
- 8 dried Thai chiles
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 ½ lbs.s boneless chicken breasts or thighs, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup chili paste in soybean oil (such as Maesri)
- ¼ cup oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons Thai black soy sauce (or use 2 tablespoons soy sauce and ½ teaspoon sugar)
- Cooked jasmine rice, for cooking
Directions
- Step 1Heat cooking oil in a large skillet over medium to 350°.
- Step 2Carefully place cashews and chiles in oil; cook until fragrant and chiles turn bright red and cashews are golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; set aside. Discard all but about 2 tablespoons of the oil.
- Step 3To the same skillet, add garlic, and cook over medium until light brown and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium high, and add chicken; cook, stirring often, until just seared but not yet cooked through, about 2 minutes.
- Step 4Add salt and pepper; stir in onions and bell peppers; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are light brown and soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cashews and chiles; stir-fry until heated through, about 1 minute.
- Step 5Stir in chili paste, oyster sauce and black soy sauce; cook, stirring constantly, until the flavors meld and sauce reduces to a glaze, 1 to 2 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste; serve with hot rice.
Tips
Take a shortcut: Skip steps 1 and 2, and "buy roasted cashews and chiles instead," suggests Tila. If you can't find dried or roasted chiles, add 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes in step 5.