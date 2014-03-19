Want to be toned like the newly svelte starlet? Get tips right from her trainer!

Image zoom

Harley Pasternak is a celebrity trainer and nutrition expert who has worked with stars from Halle Berry and Lady Gaga to Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. He’s also a New York Times best-selling author, with titles including The Body Reset Diet and The 5-Factor Diet. Tweet him @harleypasternak.

Jessica Simpson looks hot!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A devoted mother to her two uber-cute kids, she has been a client of mine for nearly eight years. Jess has stuck to her Weight Watchers diet, walks 10,000 steps per day and has been incredibly consistent with our workouts. Most notably, Jess has outstanding legs. They’re toned and sexy in all the right ways.

Now, I always say the most important factor in having a great body part is to pick your parents carefully (I kid!), but Jess’s mom, who spent years as an aerobic instructor, also has great legs.

That being said, there are four moves that I have Jess do to make her genetically-gifted legs even more amazing. Try these moves for 3 sets of 20 reps each:

Step Across

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Harley Pasternak

Single Leg Deadlift

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Harley Pasternak

Sumo Squat

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Harley Pasternak

Cable Adduction