Jessica Simpson Hosts a Friendsgiving for a Good Cause—with Some Help From Martha Stewart

Jessica Simpson knows how to have her cake—or turkey—and give it, too.

Joining forces with Green Giant, Simpson, 38, hosted a Friendsgiving (which she documented on her Instagram on Tuesday) for No Kid Hungry, a non-profit seeking to end child hunger in America.

“I was raised in a family of service,” Simpson, who is pregnant with her third child, tells PEOPLE exclusively. ”I am blessed in my life to be able to give back in many ways, and I love teaching my kids that having a giving spirit is the most rewarding way to celebrate.”

Martha Stewart joined in to provide classic Thanksgiving recipes, like pumpkin pie with toasted meringue (which gets a little too toasty, thanks to Simpson’s heavy hand with a blow torch.)

Simpson also says she has some hidden recipes up her sleeve. “Chicken and dumplings is my signature dish,” she says. “My recipe is very simple but you would never know it. My friends are always begging me to make it for them!”

Simpson continues, “Cornbread stuffing is always my favorite. And I go for the ham over the turkey. Honey-baked ham all the way.”

Simpson hosted a collection team at her house and partnered with Green Giant, who is donating 1,500 lbs. of mashed cauliflower to City Harvest on Tuesday.

The singer knows that she has a lot to be grateful for, and she strives to teach her children — Ace, 5, and Maxwell, 6 — to live life with gratitude.

“I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself,” Simpson tells PEOPLE. ”We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given. Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume and then hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying “we are so lucky.”

Visit No Kid Hungry’s website to donate.