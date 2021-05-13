Jessica Seinfeld Announces New Cookbook Vegan, At Times — and Reveals Jerry's Favorite Recipe
For Jessica Seinfeld, it's not all or nothing, especially when it comes to her diet.
The home cook announced her latest book, Vegan, At Times, on Thursday and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the new title.
Vegan, At Times, which will be released on Oct. 12 by Gallery Books, contains over 120 plant-based meals, even though Jessica and her family with husband, Jerry Seinfeld, are not dedicated vegans.
"Humans love variety," Jessica, 49, said in a statement. "Sometimes we eat healthy and sometimes we don't. If you can eat vegan food a few days a week, you will feel better, have more energy, do good for animals and the planet."
The cover of Seinfeld's fifth cookbook is a playful one — she can be seen standing in a kitchen surrounded by various fruits and vegetables while shooting a watering hose into the air.
The mom to kids, Sascha, 20, Julian, 18, and Shepherd, 15, collaborated with food stylist Sara Quessenberry on Vegan, At Times. She included vegan sample menus as well as step-by-step recipes for sweet and savory breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, desserts, sauces and dressings. Jessica also shares tips on how to create a vegan pantry and what to always have in stock for those nights when you want to cook a vegan meal.
Throughout the book, she sprinkles in stories about her family and how they have adapted to a semi-vegan diet. Her daughter Sascha loves the Strawberry Cupcakes, while Jerry says his favorite is her Roasted Chile Rellenos.
"Believe me, I was surprised too," Jessica says of the comedian's most-loved vegan dish. "He doesn't even know how quick and easy they are to make."
In June 2019, while hosting a gala for Jessica's Good+ Foundation, Jessica and Jerry spoke to PEOPLE about their secrets to a good marriage. The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star said he doesn't need a special occasion to spend time with his wife.
"Every night for us is date night," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We just like to hang out and it's not like a big deal for us to go to a restaurant. It's just about being the same room for us. We love being in the same room."
Jessica is also the author of Deceptively Delicious, Double Delicious, The Can't Cook Book, and Food Swings. Vegan, At Times will be released on Oct. 12 and is available for pre-order now.
