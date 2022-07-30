Jessica Seinfeld's Crunchy Vegetable & Peanut Pot Stickers

"I am always looking for ways to get vegetables into my kids' mouths," says the star, who shares a recipe adapted from her new cookbook Vegan, at Times. "The spicy, crunchy and fresh flavors make this a family favorite at our house."
  • 1 cup lower-sodium tamari or lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons peeled grated fresh ginger (from 1 [3-in.] piece), divided
  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. water, divided, plus more for moistening edges
  • 3 teaspoons Sriracha, divided
  • ¾ cup finely chopped red bell pepper (from 1 pepper)
  • ¾ cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • ½ cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed and chopped
  • 3 scallions (white and light green parts), thinly sliced
  • 24 square or round wonton wrappers
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • Step 1Stir together tamari sauce, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of the grated ginger, 2 tablespoons of the water and 2 teaspoons of the Sriracha in a small bowl. Set aside.
  • Step 2In a medium bowl, stir together corn kernels, bell pepper, edamame, white parts of the scallions, remaining 1½ teaspoons grated ginger and remaining 1 teaspoon Sriracha.
  • Step 3Spread half of the wonton wrappers out on a clean work surface. Place about 1 tablespoon of the vegetable filling onto the center of each wrapper. Moisten edges with water; fold over, and pinch edges tightly together to seal. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers.
  • Step 4Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half of pot stickers in a single layer in skillet. Cook until bottoms are golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes; gently flip pot stickers using tongs. Add ¼ cup of the water, and quickly cover with a tight-fitting lid. Steam until pot stickers are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate; cover to keep warm. Wipe out skillet, and repeat process with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, pot stickers and ¼ cup water.
  • Step 5Divide pot stickers among serving plates; drizzle with reserved tamari-sesame mixture, and sprinkle with chopped peanuts, cilantro and green parts of scallions.

Make them ahead: Freeze the prepared pot stickers in a single layer (without touching) on a baking sheet. Once frozen, transfer to a ziplock bag and freeze for up to three months.

