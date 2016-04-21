Watch Jessica Chastain Force Jimmy Kimmel to Eat Stinky Durian Fruit: 'It Kind of Smells Like a Garbage Can'

The best gifts come in smelly packages—well, when you’re Jessica Chastain anyway.

After promoting her new movie The Huntsman: Winter’s War in Asia, the actress graciously brought back a piece of durian for Jimmy Kimmel to try live on his show.

“They call it the blue cheese of fruit,” she told Kimmel on Wednesday of the popular Asian fruit notoriously known for its pungent odor. “I love it. It tastes like onions and garlic and avocado and pineapple, kind of like in a custard.”

The prickly fruit requires some preparation though. So Chastain came armed with two sets of blue rubber gloves and two large knives. Once Kimmel sliced it open, as anyone who has had a taste of durian knows, he was in for a rude awakening.

“Oh my god, it attacked me!” exclaimed Kimmel while Chastain sits back and laughs. “It’s foul.”

“It kind of smells like a garbage can right?” she says.

The fruit is so potent, people are banned from bringing it on subways or in hotels in Thailand. Though that didn’t stop Chastain. “I snuck it into my hotel when I was shooting a movie in Thailand,” she said, “and I came back to the hotel at the end of the day and the whole hotel smelled so rank.”

With a rave review like that, it’s no wonder Kimmel had serious trepidations about trying the Zero Dark Thirty star’s “favorite fruit.” After he was force fed, Kimmel declared it’s “kind of on the line between horrible and delicious.”