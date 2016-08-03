Jessica Biel Reveals Her Son's Favorite Foods at Her Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Jessica Biel‘s Los Angeles restaurant Au Fudge prides itself on being kid-friendly—so what does the actress’s own 15-month old son, Silas, think of the food?

“He’s a pretty good eater now,” Biel tells Bon Appetit of her first child with husband Justin Timberlake. “Last time we were in, he was chowing down on the chicken nuggets. He really likes the French fries, and he’s a big fan of the mac and cheese. And the cauliflower purée was a big hit. So I think we’re doing OK.”

Though the eatery—which celebrated its opening on March 1—has a creative space for little ones to play, “au pairs” to look after them and a market place with kid-friendly goodies, Biel says Au Fudge is not just for families.

“We have a great community of single people showing up,” she says. “We have a huge bar and cocktail list. We’re hoping get a different crowd coming in when people get their kids through dinner and off to bed.”

When it comes to dishes for adults, “we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here,” she said. “This is not super-gourmet, super-fine, unique flavors put together. That’s not really us. This is the greatest tuna sandwich you’ve ever had; the kale salad you want to come back for every week; the Bolognese sauce that Grandma made all your life.”

Biel also revealed that the restaurant evolved from an idea to start her own cake company. But freely admitting she knew little about running a baking business, the former 7th Heaven star decided instead to partner up with friends like interior designer Estee Stanley to develop the restaurant. But no matter what she decided, Biel says Timberlake always had her back.

“He’s always incredibly supportive of everything I do, which is wonderful, and he was really proud and happy for us,” she says. “I hear him talking to his buddies about it. It’s really cool to have your partner believe in you. More than anything, he was like, ‘You guys will figure it out. You’ll do it.’ That kind of casual confidence was nice.”