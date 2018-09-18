A 'Hungover' Jessica Biel Ate Cake for Breakfast After the Emmys

Jessica Biel is living her best life.

Following the Emmy Awards on Monday, the Sinner star, who was nominated for lead actress in a limited series or movie, ordered In-N-Out—an ongoing award show tradition for celebs—to keep her powering through the long night.

“After party bound, energy courtesy of In and Out Burger,” Biel captioned a shot of herself wearing a flowing strapless yellow Ralph & Russo gown.

The next morning Biel, 36, continued indulging and shared a series of photos on Instagram.

“Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast,” she wrote.

The first photo shows a make-up free selfie of the star looking happy and is followed by a picture of said cake with a woman’s photo on it and the words “I’m so proud of you.” The third image is a Boomerang video of Biel, with wet hair, eating a huge piece of the cake with her hand. Completing the set is a photo of Biel leaning against the refrigerator with the cake in her hand and smeared on her face and nose.

Prior to attending the show, Biel posted another shot on Instagram, holding hands with her husband Justin Timberlake.

“Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys,” she wrote.

Biel’s love for food knows no boundaries—she previously opened up about eating pasta in the shower.

“I’m feeding [Silas] in the morning, trying to get ready, and I realize I haven’t eaten, [so] I just take it into the shower,” The Book of Love star told Jimmy Fallon. “Sometimes it’s a huge success! Sometimes it’s a huge failure.”