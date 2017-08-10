The actress also has a sneaky tip to get her son to eat his veggies.

Jessica Biel Eats 'Really Clean' — But Likes to 'Go BIG' on Cheat Days

Want to eat like Jessica Biel? She’s got some tips to get you started.

In a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, the actress was questioned about how she stays in such great shape—and the truth is that it doesn’t come without (pragmatic) discipline. “I try to eat really clean… fruits and vegetables, fish, etc,” she wrote, adding: “Don’t get me wrong, I like my cheat days and I go BIG.” (Biel is just one of many celebrities who relies on cheat days to stay sane.)

As for her workouts, Biel says she goes “back and forth between yoga and circuit training,” crediting the on-the-go yoga class app YogaGlo for helping her stay on schedule.

When it comes to getting her 2-year-old son, Silas, in on the veggie eating action, Biel has some tricks up her sleeve. “Hide ’em!,” she answered. “I hide vegetables in eggs, quiche, stews soups, smoothies…. I hide vegetables everywhere I possibly can.”

