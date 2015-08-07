Image zoom

Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon have both managed to parlay successful acting careers into thriving business ventures, and the friendly boss ladies met on Friday to talk shop — and dole out some serious praise on social media.



“This southern beauty @reesewitherspoon is on to something w @draperjamesgirl -I got schooled today on all things Southern @honest HQ,” Alba, 34, wrote on Instagram Friday, captioning a shot of the pair sitting together at The Honest Company’s home base in Santa Monica.

Witherspoon, 39, launched Draper James in May, and the shopping website named after her grandparents offers everything from jewelry to clothes to gifts and home items with a distinctly Southern flair.

Her new venture follows in the footsteps of Alba’s wildly successful Honest Company, which recently reached the $1 billion valuation mark after its 2012 launch — even as it weathers a recent controversy involving the effectiveness of its sunscreen.

Clearly inspired by Alba’s success, Witherspoon said she’s now officially an Honest convert.

“Spent a fun day with this impressive bosslady @jessicaalba at the @honest HQ! I was blown away by how they are making our households safer and chemical free! I’m converting my whole house to #honest !” she wrote beside a photo of the smiling duo.