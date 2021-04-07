Jessica Alba Brews a Cup of Coffee with This Nespresso Machine Almost Every Morning

Profile Menu
Jessica Alba leads a pretty busy life. Between managing her acting career, running a business, and being a mom of three, we often wonder how she has time for the little things, like making a cup of coffee. But thanks to one of her recent Instagram posts, we just discovered how she does it in little to no time.
Last week, the actress and entrepreneur shared a video of her morning routine on Instagram. After riding her SoulCycle bike for exercise, she makes a cup of coffee with frothy oat milk and enjoys it while masking with the Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask and getting ready for the day. We instantly recognized the popular Nespresso machine sitting on her kitchen countertop and can't help but love its simplicity.
The Nespresso Vertuo machine has specially developed technology that automatically adapts its brewing parameters based on the barcode around the rim of the capsule you insert. So all you have to do is pop a Nespresso pod in the machine, hit one button, and voilà! You have freshly brewed coffee or espresso with a smooth taste, full body, and rich crema in just minutes.
This particular model brews two different cup sizes. It has a retro-modern design that'll look sleek sitting on your countertops (as Alba has proven), and its compact size won't take up too much space. Those are just some of the reasons why the Nespresso maker has over 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon.
"This machine and coffee is the absolute best," one shopper wrote. "We have never tasted such a fabulous cup of coffee anywhere (coffee house or our French press). Worth every penny!"
For just under $200, the Nespresso Vertuo machine is definitely an investment, but one worth making, according to reviewers — some say it brews better coffee than its competitors with similar brewing methods.
"I love this coffee maker," another chimed in. "I was using a Keurig before, saw this new fancy machine and really liked that it had pods for espresso and coffee. I use it [every day] and the coffee tastes amazing. I especially love that this brand you can recycle the pods! Completely worth the little extra money over the Keurig. Easy to use and it doesn't take long to heat up to make the coffee."
Buy It! Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Titan, $199; amazon.com
The aluminum pods not only guarantee coffee's freshness, but are completely recyclable — another reason we imagine Alba likes the brand. As part of Nespresso's commitment to protecting the environment, it provides different ways to help you recycle them. (With her exact Nespresso machine, you'll want to make sure you purchase the Vertuo pods.)
Take a page from Alba's morning routine and add the Nespresso machine to your kitchen for a simple way to make caffeinated drinks.
