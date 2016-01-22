Image zoom

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jessica Alba has gorgeous home, but the Honest entrepreneur also wanted to create a space that was kid-friendly and eco-friendly.

The actress and mom to Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, (with husband Cash Warren) did just that, as is displayed in the February issue of Better Homes & Gardens.

Mixing raw woods, leather and organic materials (as is seen in her master bedroom) and creating colorful yet serene sitting areas (like in her living room and outdoor patio, which comes complete with a wall of succulents and herbs), makes her Los Angeles home both rustic and welcoming.

“We love, love, love to cook, and family dinner is mandatory Friday through Sunday,” she said. Although the weekdays prove a bit more challenging. “I wish I had more time from Monday to Thursday to make dinner, but the truth is, we rely on healthy food delivery when we have to.”

And, importantly to Alba, a place to enjoy family time.

And when it comes to her kids being eco-conscious is key. “I try to teach my girls by doing,” said Alba. “We fill water bottles instead of buying new ones, recycle, and talk about what products are safe and unsafe for them and the earth.”

With a busy schedule, Alba tries her best to balance between work, home life and time for herself. “My day starts early with yoga or spinning,” she said. “and, unless I have a pressing work engagement, ends with bedtime stories with the girls and a little TV time with my husband.”

And the actress also practices balance when it come to her diet. “I’m healthy, but I don’t go to extremes. I exercise for my mental health, but I can mow through a box of cookies with the best of them.”